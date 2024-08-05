Disney (DIS) Stock Before Q3 Earnings: To Buy or Not to Buy?

The Walt Disney Company DIS is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $22.86 billion, suggesting modest growth of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has moved up by a penny to $1.20 per share over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 16.5% year over year.



In the last reported quarter, Disney delivered an earnings surprise of 8.04%. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.06%.

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Disney this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Disney has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping Upcoming Results

As the media landscape shifts from traditional linear TV to streaming, Disney finds itself in an enviable position. With two robust U.S. streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu, complemented by ESPN+, the entertainment giant is well-equipped to navigate this transition seamlessly.



One of Disney's key advantages is its bundling strategy, which combines these streaming services into a compelling package. This approach is not only expected to have boosted average revenue per account in the to-be-reported quarter but is also likely to have helped reduce customer churn.



However, Disney anticipates a plateau in core subscriber growth for Disney+ in the fiscal third quarter, with improvements expected in the fourth quarter. The company remains optimistic, projecting profitability for its combined streaming businesses by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



DIS is likely to have suffered from a persistent decline in Linear TV revenues, which is expected to have negatively impacted Media and Entertainment Distribution revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our model estimates for Entertainment revenues (which include Linear Networks, Direct-to-Consumer and Content Sales/Licensing and Other Revenue) is pegged at $9.88 billion, indicating a decrease of 2.4% year over year.



DIS’ true strength lies in its unparalleled portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP). From the iconic Marvel and Star Wars franchises to the beloved Disney princesses, Mickey Mouse and Pixar's timeless classics, the company owns the most powerful collection of IPs in the media industry. This wealth of IP is a significant asset, as it gives audiences an immediate connection to the content, reducing the risk associated with content investments.



The company's extensive library of IP not only fuels its studio operations but also underpins its entire business ecosystem, including streaming, linear networks and the profitable Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products segment.



As we discuss the quarter under review, investors should pay close attention to key metrics such as park attendance, per-capita spending and any announcements regarding expansion plans, particularly in international markets. The performance of this segment could provide a strong foundation for Disney's overall growth trajectory.



With parks now fully operational, 2024 is poised for a visitor surge driven by pent-up demand and new attractions worldwide. Latest attractions like the Frozen theme land at Hong Kong Disneyland and Walt Disney Park in Paris, as well as the Zootopia theme land at Shanghai Disney, are expected to have boosted the company’s theme park business in the fiscal third quarter.



The company anticipates substantial operating income growth in its Experiences segment. Our model estimate for the Experiences segment (renamed from Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) revenues is $8.9 billion, indicating 8.6% growth year over year.



As audiences continue to embrace streaming platforms, Disney's unique combination of beloved franchises and cutting-edge distribution channels positions it for sustained success.

Price Performance & Valuation

Disney has experienced a drop of 0.8% year to date compared with the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 6%. Disney operates in a fiercely competitive streaming market dominated by the likes of Amazon AMZN-owned Amazon Prime Video and Netflix NFLX, as well as the growing prominence of services from Apple, Comcast CMCSA-owned Peacock and HBO Max.

Year-to-Date Performance



Valuation-wise, Disney is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month P/E of 16.58X compared with the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s 16.46X, reflecting a stretched valuation. The company’s debt balance of $39.51 billion compares unfavorably with cash, cash equivalents and its current marketable investment securities balance of $6.635 billion.

DIS’s P/E F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



Investment Considerations: Balancing Risk and Reward

Disney remains a prominent name in the investment world, long revered as a blue-chip stock and a staple in many portfolios. Disney's strength lies in its globally recognized brand and diverse intellectual properties spanning movies, TV shows, theme parks and merchandise. This diverse portfolio has historically given Disney a unique edge in captivating audiences worldwide and generating consistent revenue streams. However, recent years have brought significant challenges, including disruptions in traditional media, pandemic impacts on theme parks and evolving consumer behaviors. These headwinds have prompted investors to reevaluate Disney's appeal, questioning whether the Magic Kingdom can maintain its former allure in an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing entertainment landscape.

Final Thought

For those considering how to play Disney stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, a nuanced approach may be warranted. Investors will be keenly watching Disney's strategies to mitigate these headwinds, which may include further cost-cutting measures or strategic realignments of its television assets.



Disney remains a diversified media and entertainment powerhouse with a strong brand and valuable intellectual property. Its theme parks and resorts continue to be a significant revenue driver, and the potential for growth in emerging markets of Asia remains promising. However, the accelerating trend of cord-cutting continues to put pressure on this segment, potentially offsetting gains in other areas.



Investors with a shorter investment horizon may want to exercise caution and wait for a better entry point, given the uncertainties surrounding the company's growth prospects and the competitive pressure it faces despite the enduring power of the Disney brand.

