Disney (DIS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Walt Disney (DIS) reported revenue of $24.69 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Disney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada) : 56.8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 55.37 million.

: 56.8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 55.37 million. Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar) : 67.8 million versus 65.88 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: 67.8 million versus 65.88 million estimated by six analysts on average. Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada) : $7.99 versus $8.52 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $7.99 versus $8.52 estimated by six analysts on average. Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar) : $7.19 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.86.

: $7.19 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.86. Revenue- Entertainment- Content Sales/Licensing and Other : $2.18 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $2.18 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenue- Entertainment- Direct-to-Consumer : $6.07 billion versus $6.08 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $6.07 billion versus $6.08 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenue- Entertainment- Linear Networks : $2.62 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.58 billion.

: $2.62 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.58 billion. Revenue- Experiences : $9.42 billion compared to the $9.43 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $9.42 billion compared to the $9.43 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Revenue- Sports : $4.85 billion compared to the $4.81 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $4.85 billion compared to the $4.81 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Entertainment : $10.87 billion versus $10.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $10.87 billion versus $10.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Experiences- Domestic : $6.43 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $6.43 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Revenue- Experiences- Consumer Products: $1.34 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.

Shares of Disney have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.