Disney (DIS) Releases Trailer for the Series Agatha All Along

Disney DIS has unveiled the debut trailer for Marvel’s series Agatha All Along. The first two episodes of the series are set to release on Sep 18, exclusively on Disney+.



The series is based on Kathryn Hahn’s character Agatha from Marvel’s series WandaVision. Jac Schaeffer, the director of the show Wanda Vision, will also direct this series.



Agatha goes on a dangerous and mysterious adventure where she finds herself without her powers after a goth Teen helps her with a distorted spell. She becomes suspicious when the teen begs her to take him to the legendary Witches’ Road, which is a magical gauntlet of trials and if passed, they are rewarded with what they are missing. Agatha and the teen go down the same road.



Agatha All Along also stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Schaeffer.

Disney’s Upcoming Series to Aid Long-Term Growth Prospects

Building on the excitement of Agatha, Disney has a highly anticipated lineup of series for release in the upcoming quarters. The series are made for kids as well as Marvel franchise fans. These highly anticipated series are expected to contribute significantly to the company’s long-term prospects.



Upcoming series for kids include Primos, a new-age animated comedy series, which is set to release on Jul 25. Followed by season 2 of the original animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, which is made by Lucasfilms set to release on Aug 2. Other upcoming notable series for kids include Win or Lose, The Doomies and LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.



Upcoming Marvel series include Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart. These series are expected to be released in 2025.



Disney is continuing with its commitment to invest in franchise content. This helps them cater to an audience that is already invested in the characters and knows them well. Upcoming franchisee-based series are expected to do well, helping Disney maintain its unique position in the streaming market.



However, Disney faces tough competition from Comcast CMCSA, Paramount Global PARA and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD in the streaming market.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 7.8% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 2.7% decline. DIS also outperformed CMCSA, PARA and WBD’s decline of 14.9%, 24.4% and 37.5%, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Conclusion

Disney’s expanding content, which includes franchisee-based series, is a major positive. It is expected to aid the long-term growth prospects of the company. However, competition in the streaming industry remains a concern.



Disney+’s growing subscriber is expected to strengthen Disney’s position in the increasingly saturated streaming space.



Disney+, as of Mar 31, 2024, had 117.6 million paid subscribers compared with 111.3 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIS’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1.11, which has increased 3 cents in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.75 per share, which has increased 8 cents in the past 60 days.

