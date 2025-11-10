Disney (DIS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Walt Disney (DIS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 9.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $22.88 billion, increasing 1.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Disney metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Sports' at $3.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Sports- ESPN' will reach $3.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Experiences' reaching $8.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Entertainment- Direct-to-Consumer' to reach $6.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+' of 24.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.60 million.

Analysts expect 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' to come in at 56.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 47.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar)' will reach $7.73 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.95 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada)' stands at $8.01 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.70 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Disney+ Core' should come in at 130.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 122.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar)' will likely reach 71.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.70 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada)' should arrive at 59.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' will reach 4.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.60 million.

Over the past month, shares of Disney have returned +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Currently, DIS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.