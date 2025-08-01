Disney (DIS) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walt Disney (DIS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $23.67 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Disney metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Sports' will reach $4.48 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Entertainment' to come in at $10.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Experiences' will reach $8.79 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Entertainment- Content Sales/Licensing and Other' to reach $2.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+' should come in at 24.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' at 50.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 46.70 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' reaching 4.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.40 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu' should arrive at 54.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - ESPN+' stands at $6.60 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.23 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' of $11.48 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.73 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' will reach $101.65 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $96.11 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada)' will likely reach 58.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 54.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

