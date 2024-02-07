Disney (DIS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Walt Disney (DIS) reported $23.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +25.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Disney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+ : 25.2 million versus 25.95 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 25.2 million versus 25.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Number of paid subscriber - SVOD Only : 45.1 million versus 44.23 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 45.1 million versus 44.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Number of paid subscriber - Live TV + SVOD : 4.6 million compared to the 4.66 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4.6 million compared to the 4.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. Number of paid subscriber - Total Hulu : 49.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 48.89 million.

: 49.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 48.89 million. Linear Networks- Other : $43 million compared to the $109.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -84% year over year.

: $43 million compared to the $109.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -84% year over year. Revenue- Parks & Experiences- International : $1.48 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%.

: $1.48 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%. Linear Networks- Affiliate fees : $1.77 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -61% year over year.

: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -61% year over year. Linear Networks- Advertising : $994 million versus $1.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -60.2% change.

: $994 million versus $1.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -60.2% change. Revenue- Parks & Experiences- Domestic : $6.30 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

: $6.30 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%. Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription fees : $4.51 billion versus $4.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

: $4.51 billion versus $4.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Direct-to-Consumer- TV/SVOD distribution and other : $65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -61.8%.

: $65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -61.8%. Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising: $974 million compared to the $913.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

Shares of Disney have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.