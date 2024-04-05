Disney (DIS) Plans to Enforce Stricter Password-Sharing Rules

Disney DIS is taking steps to prevent people from sharing passwords for its streaming service. The company will start cracking down on password sharing in June in some countries and more broadly in September. This is part of the company’s efforts to increase signups and revenues.

It is following the footsteps of Netflix NFLX, which saw a jump in signups after cracking down on password sharing in May 2023. Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery WBD announced that it would start enforcing rules against sharing passwords for its streaming service, Max, this year. This decision comes after similar moves by rivals like Netflix and Disney's Hulu.



Hulu, another Disney-owned streaming service, began limiting password sharing outside of households in March 2024, which is likely to boost subscriber growth in the platform. Hulu ended first-quarter 2023 with 49.7 million paid subscribers, up from 48.5 million reported in the prior quarter.



This limit in password sharing is expected to aid the company’s subscriber growth in the upcoming quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIS’ fiscal 2024 paid subscribers on Disney+ is pegged at 157.13 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.61%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.62 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.87%.

The Walt Disney Company Price and Consensus

The Walt Disney Company price-consensus-chart | The Walt Disney Company Quote

Disney+ Content Lineup Creates Bright Growth Prospects

Disney+ has released some impressive shows in its lineup, which are expected to attract audience to the platform. These include Doctor Who, The Acolyte and Ironheart. These shows are expected to give tough competition to streaming giants like Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix and Amazon AMZN Prime.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 29.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 3.9% growth. This outperformance is due to the introduction of advertisements to its platform. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming quarters due to its impressive content lineup. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Disney Branded Television and BBC announced the debut of the next Doctor Who season, premiering May 10 on Disney+. The season features the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday embarking on adventures through time and space, battling foes and making allies along the way.



The Acolyte, a forthcoming sci-fi TV series by Leslye Headland for Disney+, is set in the Star Wars universe during the High Republic era, depicting Jedi probing a string of crimes before the events of the main films. It is set to release on Jun 4.



Ironheart, a new miniseries by Chinaka Hodge for Disney+, is inspired by the Marvel Comics character and set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring collaboration with Marvel Studios and Proximity Media, with Hodge leading as the head writer.



When it comes to dominating the streaming landscape, Netflix stands out as a major player. Renowned for its vast library of original programming, NFLX has garnered widespread popularity among viewers worldwide. With an eye on maintaining its leading position, it is gearing up to release a slew of new titles, such as SCOOP, City Hunter and What Jennifer Did. These upcoming releases are anticipated to further solidify Netflix's stronghold in the industry and continue attracting subscribers.



Warner Bros. Discovery recently unveiled an exciting lineup of entertainment that will significantly give competition to Disney. WBD is planning to release several blockbuster movies, including the highly-anticipated Venom 3 and Red One. These films are expected to draw in large audiences and contribute substantially to the company's revenues.



Meanwhile, Amazon Prime has emerged as a formidable contender in the competitive realm of online streaming. In a bid to expand its viewership and enhance its offerings, the platform is set to unveil an array of compelling projects. Among the noteworthy productions in the pipeline are Música, Fallout and How to Date Billy Walsh. These captivating shows are poised to make a significant impact, drawing in a considerable audience and bolstering Amazon Prime's position in the streaming market.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.