Disney (DIS), Expedia (EXPE) Report; Brighter Days Ahead for Both

Market indexes continue not to swim too far out from shore yet again this trading day. Again we saw mixed results at the close, with the Dow down just 0.02%, the Nasdaq up 0.38%, the S&P 500 +0.17% and the small-cap Russell 2000 — by far the most volatile — -0.82%. Investors await new marching orders in terms of whether to put in higher highs prior to a final stimulus package passing through Congress, and no other news items have quite stepped up to have an influence either way.



However, earnings season marches on. The Walt Disney Company DIS released fiscal Q1 earnings results after the closing bell, and, much like we saw from another pandemic-leveled company yesterday, Uber UBER, the good news is the company is weathering the storm. A big swing to positive from an expected significant loss per share takes the top headline: +32 cents per share was way out in from of the -45 cents expected in the Zacks consensus. Revenues of $16.25 billion likewise got a big leg up on the $15.84 billion expected.



Keeping Disney afloat — especially as its Parks & Experiences and Media & Entertainment Distribution businesses continue to slog through late-term pandemic conditions that continue hampering revenue streams — is the company’s Disney+ streaming service, which is now up to 94.9 million subscribers, while ESPN+ is up to 12.1 million. In total, Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) subscribers reached 146 million overall. Not bad for a business that didn’t even exist not too long ago.



Based on pandemic-related issues, Parks & Experiences dropped 53% on the quarter, while Media & Entertainment Distribution was down 5%. However, the way ahead looks much more hopeful, whenever our economic activity can approach something like “normal” again; pent-up demand for Disney parks and films will likely provide a big boost to the entertainment giant’s top line, even at the expense of slower growth in streaming. But Disney has gotten through the worst of it, and shares are up 2% in late trading. For more on DIS' earnings, click here.



Expedia EXPE, another company simply awash in pent-up demand until the floodgates one day get released, missed expectations on both top and bottom lines in its Q4 report, also released after regular Thursday trading closed: -$2.64 per share was a big drop from the estimated -$1.85 per share, which itself was about 250% lower than the year-ago quarterly earnings. Sales also disappointed, reaching $920 million, well short of the $1.11 billion in the Zacks consensus.



Until most Americans can once again feel safe to travel, Expedia’s numbers are going to take a hit. Gross bookings were down 67% in the quarter, though this is no shock to anyone. The company saw modest improvements over the holidays, but this is likely short-lived. That said, shares of Expedia have remained somewhat lofty, likely as investors calculate booking will skyrocket once conditions for travel improve back to “regular” levels. Shares are up modestly late, and +35% year over year. For more on EXPE's earnings, click here.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.