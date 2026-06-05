Disney (DIS) Down 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Walt Disney (DIS). Shares have lost about 8.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Disney due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for The Walt Disney Company before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Disney Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

The Walt Disney Company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share, up 8% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%.



Revenues of $25.17 billion rose 7% year over year, topping the consensus mark by 0.55%.



Net income was $2.25 billion, or $1.27 per share, down from $3.28 billion, or $1.81 per share a year earlier, representing a 30% decline in reported EPS. The GAAP decline reflected higher income tax expense versus a one-time tax benefit in the prior-year period related to the resolution of a prior-year tax matter.

Entertainment Segment Results

Entertainment revenues (46.5% of total revenues) increased 10% year over year to $11.72 billion. Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) revenues increased 13% year over year to $5.49 billion. Content Sales revenues increased 8% year over year to $1.73 billion, reflecting higher theatrical distribution from the ongoing performance of Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2 and the release of Hoppers compared with the ongoing performance of Mufasa: The Lion King and Moana 2 and the release of Captain America: Brave New World in the prior-year quarter.



Total segment’s operating income rose 4% year over year to $4.60 billion. The entertainment segment's operating income grew 6% to $1.34 billion at an operating margin of 11.4%. SVOD operating income surged 88% to $582 million, while other entertainment businesses generated $754 million, down 20% year over year.



Subscription and affiliate fees increased 14% year over year to $7.8 billion, with the Fubo transaction contributing approximately 500 basis points.



Advertising revenues grew 5% year over year to $1.67 billion, with the Fubo transaction contributing more than 100 basis points. Content sales revenues rose 8% year over year to $1.73 billion. Higher costs and expenses reflect a 400-basis-point increase from the Fubo transaction, alongside higher programming production, technology and distribution costs.

Streaming Performance and Strategy

SVOD revenues grew 13% year over year to $5.49 billion, with subscription fees climbing 16% to $4.71 billion and advertising revenues increasing 12% to $821 million. SVOD reported an operating margin of 10.6%.



Disney+ and Hulu reported SVOD operating income of $582 million, up 88% from $310 million in the prior-year quarter. Zootopia 2 generated $1.9 billion in global box office, and the Zootopia franchise surpassed 1 billion hours streamed on the service. DIS launched Verts on Disney+ in March to improve content discoverability and drive higher daily interaction. Disney+ and Hulu are on track to merge into a unified app experience later in the fiscal year, while Hulu has replaced the Star brand in international markets.

Sports Segment Performance

Sports revenues (18.3% of total revenues) rose 2% year over year to $4.61 billion. The Sports segment's operating income was $652 million, down 5% year over year. The decline reflected higher programming and production costs driven by contractual rate increases and the timing of rights cost recognition under renewed contracts, specifically a shift of college sports rights costs into the current quarter and NBA rights costs shifting to the third quarter. This was compounded by higher sales and marketing costs.



Subscription and affiliate fees rose 6% year over year to $3.25 billion, benefiting from higher effective rates and the NFL transaction, partially offset by fewer linear subscribers. Advertising revenues declined 2% year over year to $1.13 billion due to fewer impressions, the absence of UFC pay-per-view revenues and fewer NBA games relative to the prior-year quarter.



Despite competitive pressure from the Super Bowl and the Olympics, ESPN garnered the largest share of linear sports consumption among total viewers in the second quarter. ESPN Men's Tournament Challenge recorded 27 million completed brackets, an all-time high and up 7% over 2025. Revenue generated by ESPN's digital subscribers more than offset secular declines in the linear subscriber universe.

Experiences Segment Drives Growth

Experiences revenues (37.7% of total revenues) increased 7% year over year to $9.49 billion. Domestic Parks and Experiences revenues were $6.92 billion, up 6% year over year, while international revenues increased 11% year over year to $1.6 billion. Consumer Products revenues rose 3% year over year to $974 million.



Experiences operating income was $2.62 billion, up 5% year over year. Domestic Parks and Experiences operating income was $1.91 billion, up 5% year over year, driven by higher guest spending and an increase in passenger cruise days reflecting the launches of the Disney Destiny in November 2025 and the Disney Adventure in March 2026. Per capita spending at domestic parks rose 5% year over year, driven by growth in admissions, food and beverage and merchandise. Domestic parks attendance declined 1% year over year, reflecting continued softness in international visitation, though DIS noted it is beginning to lap prior-year attendance headwinds and expects year-over-year improvement in the third quarter.



International Parks and Experiences' operating income was $227 million, up 1% year over year. Consumer Products operating income increased 8% year over year to $479 million. Theme park admissions revenues grew 6% year over year to $3.09 billion, resorts and vacations revenues climbed 9% to $2.56 billion and parks and experiences merchandise, food and beverage revenues rose 5% to $2.20 billion. Pre-opening expenses for the Disney Adventure and World of Frozen weighed on Experiences operating income growth by roughly two percentage points.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 28, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.68 billion, unchanged from $5.68 billion as of Dec. 27, 2025.



The current portion of borrowings declined to $8.89 billion from $10.82 billion sequentially, while long-term borrowings rose to $38.47 billion from $35.82 billion, reflecting a shift in debt maturity profile.



For the second quarter, cash provided by operations was $6.91 billion, up from $735 million in the prior quarter, and free cash flow was $4.94 billion compared with negative $2.28 billion in first-quarter of fiscal 2026.



DIS repurchased $3.47 billion of common stock in the second quarter.

Fiscal 2026 and 2027 Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, DIS expects total segment operating income of approximately $5.3 billion. For fiscal 2026, DIS raised its share repurchase target to at least $8 billion from $7 billion and now expects adjusted EPS growth of approximately 12% excluding the 53rd week, or approximately 16% including it.



DIS targets an annual SVOD operating margin of at least 10% and Sports segment operating income growth of mid-single digits, though the NFL transaction is expected to be approximately 3 cents dilutive to fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS. For fiscal 2027, DIS continues to expect double-digit adjusted EPS growth.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Disney has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Disney has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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