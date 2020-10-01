Disney (DIS) Adds Group Watch Feature for Disney+ in US

Disney DIS recently rolled out the GroupWatch feature for Disney+ streaming services in the United States, per Verge Report. The feature was previously launched with a test version in Canada on Sep 10 and in Australia and New Zealand on Sep 18. The feature is expected to expand to Europe later this fall.



While coronavirus pandemic has caused entertainment theme parks and movie theatres to remain shut for most of 2020, the GroupWatch co-viewing feature will connect friends and families to watch movies and shows from the entire Disney+ library, even when apart.



The feature allows for up to seven people to watch together in a synced playback experience. GroupWatch is available on web, mobile, connected TV devices and Smart TVs.



Subscribers can launch the feature through the GroupWatch icon found on the details page of series and movies on Disney+ app. They will then be given a link to invite up to six other people to watch with them.

GroupWatch for Disney+ Follow Other Streamers

Watch Parties and Group Viewings of movies and TV shows have been growing in popularity due to the coronavirus-led stay-at-home guidelines. While Disney+ would not be the first streaming service to capitalize on this trend, it would certainly be a welcome addition when it makes its way to all of the subscribers.



GroupWatch’s synchronized playback seamlessly allows each participant the ability to pause for a bathroom break, play, rewind to watch a favorite scene again, or fast forward, for the whole group.



This year, Twitch, Facebook’s Messenger and Verizon Media’s Yahoo Sports have added similar watch-party features. Meanwhile, Disney-owned Hulu introduced Hulu Watch Party in late May, while Amazon AMZN added a co-watching feature to Prime Video in June.



Much like Netflix’s NFLX Party feature, Disney’s GroupWatch requires all users to have their own separate accounts. Unlike Netflix, there is no chat feature in Disney+ GroupWatch just yet.



Instead, while watching, viewers can react in real time with six different emojis through the Disney+ app including Like, Funny, Sad, Angry, Scared and Surprised.

Disney+’s Solid Content Portfolio to Fend Off Competition

Solid content portfolio of Disney+ is expected to have helped the company gain users amid the pandemic-induced physical distancing.



Disney+ is expected to have between 60 million and 90 million subscribers globally by the end of fiscal 2024. However, based on the current coronavirus-driven momentum, Disney+ is expected to surpass the lower end in 2020. As of Aug 3, Disney+’s subscriber base had already surpassed 60.5 million.



Moreover, the streaming service has been benefiting from this Zacks Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s bundle offering that comprises ESPN and Hulu. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Markedly, according to Sensor Tower, downloads of the Disney+ app spiked 68% from Sep 4 through Sep 6 from prior weekend levels. Moreover, consumer spending on Disney+ also spiked 193% over the same period. This could be attributed to customers paying the $29.99 Premier Access fee to watch Mulan.



Mulan’s success undoubtedly strengthens Disney+’s competitive position in the streaming market currently dominated by Netflix and Amazon prime video. Markedly, Disney+’s closest competitor Netflix added 10.09 million paid subscribers globally in its recently reported second-quarter 2020 results.



Per a recent report by Grand View Research, the global video streaming market size was valued at $42.6 billion in 2019 and will witness a CAGR of 20.4% between 2020 and 2027.



Moreover, streaming competition is set to intensify with the launch of Comcast’s CMCSA ad-supported streaming service Peacock and Apple’s strengthening Apple TV+ content lineup.



Disney’s release strategy follows Comcast’s Universal Studios, which made its Trolls World Tour film available online in April for a $20 fee.



With a release strategy to test whether streaming subscribers are willing to pay extra fees to purchase content, Disney might continue releasing more of their bigger films on the platform, thereby contributing to the top-line growth in the near term.



Disney has updated its release calendar to factor in the continued uncertainty over the reopening of theaters in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Set to debut on Nov 6, Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson reportedly will now open on May 7, 2021. Meanwhile, Legend of the Ten Rings and Shang Chi, Marvel’s first film with an Asian lead, both have moved from May 7, 2021 to Jul 9, 2021.

