Disney (DIS) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Media conglomerate Disney (DIS) is set to report second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after Thursday’s closing bell. Driven by the success of its streaming platform Disney+, which has more than offset pandemic-induced headwinds in its theme parks and studios, Disney is once again a growth stock. But can the magic continue?

Trading near all-time highs, Disney shares have gone on a tremendous run over the past six months, rising some 45% compared to a 20% gain for the S&P 500 index. Investors have gotten excited about the amount of firepower the company will apply towards streaming in an effort to better compete with the likes of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and, of course, Netflix (NFLX). Recently surpassing the 100 million subscriber mark in March, Disney+ has easily exceeded Wall Street’s growth expectations despite strong existing competition.

It’s not hard to understand the reason for Disney’s streaming success. First launched in late 2019, Disney+ not only offered Disney-branded content, there’s also a library of consumer favorites from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. With that arsenal at its disposal, the company has set a new Disney+ subscriber growth target range of 230 to 260 million by 2024. While that subscriber goal would be impressive, if achieved, it will require significant investments which may impact profits. On Thursday investors will want more details about that long-term growth strategy.

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street analysts expects the Burbank, Calif.-based company to earn 28 cents per share on revenue of $15.87 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 60 cents per share on revenue of $18.01 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to be $2 per share, down from $2.02 a year ago, while full year revenue of $68.88 billion would rise 5.3% year over year.

Pandemic lockdown restrictions have shuttered movie theaters across the country, disrupting Disney’s movie release schedules. But accelerated vaccine distribution has allowed many states to relax some these restrictions. Analysts forecast it may be until the end of the third quarter or beginning of the fourth quarter before theaters fully re-open. The weakness, along with the company's Parks, Experiences & Products business, which declined almost 40% in 2020, was also partially offset by an 81% revenue surge in the company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International business, mainly driven by the success of Disney+.

That type of performance, and “offsetting factor”, increases the importance of not only the company’s recent cost-cutting measures to boost profits, but also massive bet Disney management has placed on the streaming business. As such, on Thursday investors will also be paying attention to the number of Disney+ subscribers the company reports.

Disney management had previously mentioned that Disney+, which is currently a loss leader, wasn’t expected to turn a profit for at least until 2024. Investors will want updated commentary detailing whether that 3-year profit target can be achieved sooner, which will serve as evidence of the rapid pace Disney is transitioning its business.

