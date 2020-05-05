Disney (DIS) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Media conglomerate Disney (DIS) is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell. From its theme parks to studios, every aspect of Disney's business has been under severe pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus lockdowns have shuttered movie theaters across the country and disrupted Disney’s movie release schedule. The company has also had to delay theatrical release of blockbuster Marvel movies, like Black Widow, which was scheduled to release this past weekend, but was postponed to Nov. 6. But there is optimism now that states have begun to remove lockdown restrictions.

The market is also somewhat upbeat about the company’s Disney+ streaming business, which saw subscriptions hit 50 million last month. It’s not immediately clear that the streaming business can make up the difference of lost revenue from its larger segments. While Disney+ subscriptions should continue to rise, as people are staying home to stream content, the service is a loss-leader and isn’t expected to turn a profit until 2024. Then there’s ESPN — one of its biggest media properties — which is expected to struggle for content with sports leagues having shut down.

After reaching all-time highs in November at $153.41, Disney shares have cratered, falling as much as 44%. While the stock has rallied about 11% over the past month on hopes that the lockdowns may soon end, the shares are still off 27% year to date. In other words, Disney will need magic on Tuesday conference call.

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street analysts expects the Burbank, Calif.-based company to earn 90 cents per share on revenue of $17.49 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.61 per share on revenue of $14.92 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to decline 50% year over year to $2.93 per share, while full year revenue of $70.49 billion would rise 1.3% year over year.

The company’s grim revenue and profits is the results of extended business closures, which began on March 16 when Disney announced its U.S. theme parks would temporarily close due to the pandemic. Later that month it updated the policy, closing Disneyland and Disney World “until further notice.” The move resulted in the company furloughing 43,000 park employees. Reports suggest the company could do a “soft opening” of Disney World within weeks given Florida has begun to ease restrictions. A re-opening date for Disneyland in California remains uncertain.

There’s still doubt, however, that consumers will quickly return to the company’s resorts, hotels, theme parks and cruise ships, which make up Disney’s largest business segment, generating some $26 billion in revenue last year, or 32.5% of its consolidated total. With cruises being suspended indefinitely and hotel bookings plunging across the world, this segment is poised to bear the lion's share of the coronavirus devastation. Analysts already expect a $500 million hit from park shutdowns.

There’s some optimism in the likelihood that Disney’s profits could remain stable as it can realize lower costs of merchandise and employee wages which could offset lost revenue. Disney could also offset some of the box office losses by releasing movies directly through Disney+. While there is no substitute for growth, this could serve as some temporary relief. On Tuesday investors will want to see if or when growth can return.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.