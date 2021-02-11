Disney (DIS) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Media conglomerate Disney (DIS) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after Thursday’s closing bell. From its theme parks to studios, every aspect of Disney's business has been under severe pressure due to the coronavirus. But Disney’s streaming prospects has more than offset these pandemic-induced headwinds.

Disney shares, which are trading at all-time highs, have been on fire, skyrocketing almost 60% in three months. But can the company justify the share price? Investors have gotten excited about the amount of firepower the company will apply towards streaming in an effort to better compete with the likes of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and, of course, Netflix (NFLX). Dan Loeb, Third Point Capital activist investor, believes he has the solution. Loeb has demanded that Disney permanently suspend its dividend in order to redirect that capital towards its Disney+ video streaming service.

First launched in late 2019, Disney+ has shown tremendous growth over the past several quarters, despite facing stiff competition from the aforementioned tech giants. However, Loeb believes, as do several analysts, that foregoing the dividend would create several billions of additional capital that Disney can then use to spend on content to better compete with Netflix, which has spent upwards of $17 billion on content in 2020. With theme parks and other businesses under pressure due to the pandemic, there’s a lot of merit to that arguments.

But on Thursday the company will need to reveal its long-term strategy to keep Disney stock from cratering back to earth. Investors will also be paying attention to the number of subscriptions the company reports for its Disney+ which analysts expect will more than triple on a year-over-year basis. But guidance is always the question mark. Though the company might meet or beat these estimates, the stock will rise or fall based on the level of confidence implied in its near-term outlook.

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the Burbank, Calif.-based company to lose 42 cents per share on revenue of $15.91 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.53 per share on revenue of $20.86 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to decline 26% year over year to $1.49 per share, while full year revenue of $70.01 billion would rise 7.1% year over year.

Coronavirus restrictions have shuttered movie theaters across the country, while disrupting Disney’s movie release schedules. To offset the disruption, the company has been forced to undergo massive layoffs and, in some cases, shutter various operations, including closing Blue Sky Studios, which is the production arm to popular animation films franchises such as "Ice Age" and “Rio." Amid periods of plunging revenue on Thursday the market be assessing whether Disney can continue sustain these cost-cutting measures to boost profits.

As such, the Street projects continued operating losses and more revenue declines until at least the third quarter of the fiscal year. This further drives the importance of the streaming business, which — despite being a loss-leader and isn’t expected to turn a profit until 2024 — is now seen as the growth catalyst for the company. That is, until, Disney’s parks, cruise ships and film studios can revert to normal operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.