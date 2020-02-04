Disney (DIS) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Disney (DIS) secure a sizable market share of the internet streaming market currently dominated by Netflix (NFLX)? And, depending on the company’s answer, will the stock price respond accordingly?

The media conglomerate is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell. After reaching all-time highs in November Disney shares have hit a wall. The stock is now down 5% in six months and 4.72% year to date, compared to a 0.16% decline in the S&P 500 index. But things can change quickly on Tuesday. Disney’s Q1 revenue results will include blockbuster films, namely Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2.

Frozen 2 has generated in an estimated $1.50 billion globally in the box office, while the Rise of Skywalker has raked in roughly $1.05 billion. While that’s good for Studio Entertainment revenue and profits, the focus on the quarter will be the success of the streaming business, Disney+ which was launched on Nov 12 in the U.S., Canada and The Netherlands, or almost two weeks after Apple (AAPL) launched its Apple TV+ service. For Disney, streaming expectations are high, particularly amid reports that its mobile app was downloaded more than 30 million times in Q4 2019.

For some context, Disney’s 30 million downloads in the last three months of 2019 is more than what Hulu and Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video had witnessed for all of calendar year 2019. In other words, given the fact the Disney is already the majority owner of streaming service Hulu, the company looks well-positioned in the streaming market, even more so now that the company owns Fox’s entertainment assets. For any of this to matter, the company on Tuesday must deliver on the numbers that matter.

For the three months that ended December, Wall Street analysts expects the Burbank, Calif.-based company to earn $1.46 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.84 per share on revenue of $15.30 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to decline 5.7% year over year to $5.44 per share, while full year revenue of $81.34 billion would rise 17% year over year.

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $20.78 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 36%. These projections seem overly aggressive, particularly since the company is in the midst of a major transition, including integrating Fox's assets, which Disney closed the second quarter of fiscal 2019. In Q4, Disney beat on both the top and bottom lines, reporting Q4 revenue of $19.1 billion which beat the $19.04 billion expected, while adjusted EPS came in at $1.07, compared to the 95 cents analysts were looking for.

The beats were driven by strong media networks performance, which brought in revenue of $6.5 billion and parks and resorts revenue of $6.7 billion. On Tuesday investors will want to see if the growth can continue. But as noted, the streaming business will dictate the stock’s movement. On the call with analysts CEO Bob Iger said he wasn’t concerned about competing with the other platforms, including NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. The company’s job on Tuesday is to give investors a reason to not be concerned either.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.