Disney delays Marvel's 'Black Widow' debut due to coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, March 17 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N will postpone the May 1 theatrical release of Marvel movie "Black Widow" to a future date because of the coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Disney also will delay the debuts of movies "The Personal Histories of David Copperfield" and "The Woman in the Window," the company said. Both had been scheduled to reach theaters in May.

