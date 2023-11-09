News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

Disney delays 'Deadpool' sequel, 'Blade' and other films in post-strike shuffle

Credit: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI

November 09, 2023 — 08:36 pm EST

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

Adds details on film release dates

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N delayed the release of Marvel movie "Blade," a new "Deadpool" installment and several other films on Thursday as Hollywood studios adjusted schedules following the end of the four-month actors' strike.

The next "Deadpool," which had been scheduled to reach theaters in May, will now debut in late July, Disney said in a statement. That forced the company to move its planned July release, "Captain America: Brave New World," to February 2025.

Another Marvel superhero film, "Thunderbolts," was pushed to July 2025, and "Blade" was postponed until November 2025.

The 118-day actors strike shut down production of scripted TV shows and movies. After a tentative labor agreement was reached on Wednesday, studios and actors are working out schedules to finish uncompleted projects.

Outside of Marvel, Disney moved the debut of "Mufasa: The Lion King" to December 2024, five months later that originally planned.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.