Disney delays 'Black Widow' debut, adds home streaming option on same day

Lisa Richwine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

LOS ANGELES, March 23 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N on Tuesday delayed the release of Marvel Studios film "Black Widow" by two months until July and said it would offer the movie simultaneously in theaters and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service.

