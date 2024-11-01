Disney creates new unit to coordinate use of AI, mixed reality, Reuters says

Disney (DIS) is establishing a new division to coordinate the company’s use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and mixed reality, Reuters’ Dawn Chmielewski and Katie Paul report. The newly-created Office of Technology Enablement will be led by Jamie Voris, who oversaw development of the company’s app for Apple Vision Pro (AAPL), the authors say, citing an email seen by Reuters. “The pace and scope of the advances in AI and XR (extended reality) are profound and will continue to impact consumer experiences, creative endeavors and our businesses for years to come – making it critical that Disney explore the exciting opportunities and navigate the potential risks,” Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman wrote.

