Disney closes Shanghai resort from Oct 31 due to COVID curbs

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai Disney Resort said on Monday it had closed the whole resort including Shanghai Disney from Oct. 31 due to COVID-19 prevention requirements in the city, according to a company statement.

The company didn't give a time frame for when the operation will be resumed.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

