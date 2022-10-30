US Markets
Disney closes Shanghai resort from Oct 31 due to COVID curbs

Shanghai Disney Resort said on Monday it had closed the whole resort including Shanghai Disney from Oct. 31 due to COVID-19 prevention requirements in the city, according to a company statement.

The company didn't give a time frame for when the operation will be resumed.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

