Disney close to picking next ABC News president - NBC News

April 9 (Reuters) - Kimberly Godwin, the executive vice-president of CBS News, is in the final stages of negotiations with Walt Disney Co DIS.N to become president of ABC News, a media report said on Friday.

Godwin, a 14-year veteran of CBS, would become the first Black woman to lead a broadcast news division, NBC News reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation. https://nbcnews.to/3dRahKX

Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

