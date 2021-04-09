US Markets
DIS

Disney close to picking next ABC News president - NBC News

Contributor
Juby Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Kimberly Godwin, the executive vice-president of CBS News, is in the final stages of negotiations with Walt Disney Co to become president of ABC News, a media report said on Friday.

April 9 (Reuters) - Kimberly Godwin, the executive vice-president of CBS News, is in the final stages of negotiations with Walt Disney Co DIS.N to become president of ABC News, a media report said on Friday.

Godwin, a 14-year veteran of CBS, would become the first Black woman to lead a broadcast news division, NBC News reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation. https://nbcnews.to/3dRahKX

Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3397;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS VIAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular