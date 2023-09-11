Disney, Charter Reach New TV Distribution Deal

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Charter Communications (CHTR) have unveiled a multiyear distribution agreement aimed at enhancing the television viewing experience. The agreement has led to the reinstatement of most Disney networks and stations for Spectrum's video subscribers.

In a joint statement, Disney's CEO Robert A. Iger and Charter's CEO Chris Winfrey emphasized their shared goal of creating an innovative framework for the future. They acknowledged the enduring value of linear television and the rising popularity of streaming services, aiming to cater to evolving customer needs. Expressing gratitude for their customers' patience during an interruption, they welcomed Spectrum viewers back to Disney's sports, news, and entertainment content, just in time for Monday Night Football.

Key highlights include the addition of Disney's Basic ad-supported offering for Disney+ to the Spectrum TV Select package. ESPN+ will also be available to Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers. Charter will offer various video packages at different price points to cater to customer preferences.

Leveraging its distribution capabilities, Charter will provide Disney's direct-to-consumer services to its customer base, particularly its broadband-only users. Customers can purchase Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and The Disney Bundle at retail rates.

Effective immediately, Spectrum TV subscribers will have access to 19 networks from The Walt Disney Company, including ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Channel, FX, and Nat Geo Channel. However, some networks, including Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo, will no longer be included.

Both companies have also recommitted to tackling unauthorized password sharing, ensuring the sustainability of their business models.

