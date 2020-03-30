Disney Chairman Bob Iger to forgo salary amid virus crisis - CNBC

March 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Inc DIS.N Executive Chairman Bob Iger will forgo his salary and newly named Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek will take a 50% pay cut amid the coronavirus crisis, CNBC reported on Monday, citing an internal email.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

