Disney CEO says 40% of upfront ad sales went to streaming or digital

Lisa Richwine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

LOS ANGELES, June 14 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N advertising revenue for the upcoming fall television season rose by "double-digits" from the levels of 2019 before the global pandemic, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on Monday.

About 40% of sales during the "upfront" sales period went to streaming or digital ads, Chapek said at Credit Suisse's virtual Communications Conference.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

