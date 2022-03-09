Disney CEO expresses public disappointment with Florida bill limiting LGBT discussion

March 9 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N Chief Executive Bob Chapek publicly voiced disappointment on Wednesday with a Florida bill limiting LGBT discussion in schools, saying he called Governor Ron DeSantis to express concern about the bill becoming law.

Disney has been under pressure to take a public stand against the legislation that critics say will harm the lesbian, gay, transgender and queer community.

Chapek said the company had been working behind the scenes, relying on its longstanding relationships with lawmakers, to influence the outcome.

"I understand our original approach, well intended, didn't quite get the job done," Chapek said during Disney's annual shareholder meeting.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski Editing by Chris Reese)

