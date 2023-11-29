News & Insights

Disney CEO Bob Iger to step down at the end of 2026

November 29, 2023 — 03:07 pm EST

Written by Zaheer Kachwala and Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Wednesday he "will definitely step down" at the end of 2026.

Iger returned to Disney as CEO in November 2022, less than a year after he retired, vowing to stay for two more years to restore the business while seeking a more durable replacement after the company pushed out Bob Chapek, Iger's hand-picked successor.

Disney's ABC News unit is not up for sale, Iger also said at the Dealbook conference on Wednesday, after a year of restructuring efforts as the conglomerate dealt with a shift in focus towards streaming in the media industry.

Disneyfaces challenges in the streaming video business as it continues to lose money and Iger said in a town hall meeting on Tuesday that the company is poised to begin building the business again.

