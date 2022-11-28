Disney CEO Bob Iger calls the drive to make streaming profitable a priority

By Dawn Chmielewski

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Monday one of his top priorities is to make the company's streaming business profitable.

Iger is responsible for Disney's all-in embrace of streaming, and the launch of its marquee service, Disney+, but he acknowledged the measurement of success has changed. Wall Street investors now focus on profitability, not merely subscriber gains.

"Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start chasing profitability," Iger told a town-hall meeting on the company's Burbank, California, lot, according to a transcript of remarks seen by Reuters.

"In order to achieve that, we have to take a very, very hard look at our cost structure across our businesses."

Disney joins a number of media companies seeking to grow their streaming services without sacrificing its film or television businesses.

The board announced it had installed Iger as chief executive on Nov. 20 after removing his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek, who had lost the support of senior staff.

"Filled with gratitude and excitement to be back @WaltDisneyCo!," Iger tweeted on Monday with a picture of the company's headquarters.

From a sound stage on Disney's lot, Iger said he returns to the company he led for 15 years with a sense of urgency. He said he had recently been listening to Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "Hamilton," and was struck by the song "What'd I Miss?," as Thomas Jefferson, the U.S. minister to France, is called home.

"The status quo is gone. A lot has changed. But the sun is still shining," Iger said.

His predecessor, Chapek, had a rocky tenure at Disney's helm. The board credited him with navigating the company through the worst of the pandemic, which closed its theme parks and shuttered productions.

He also clashed with "Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson over the decision to simultaneously release the film in theaters and online, and with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over legislation limiting classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Disney also has been under pressure from activist investors, who have been pushing for change.

Iger said he planned to keep a hiring freeze, which Chapek instituted, in place, while he assesses Disney's cost structure. He offered no timing on the restructuring of the company's film and television distribution group, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. CNBC was the first to report details, which Reuters independently confirmed.

The returning chief executive declined to respond to speculation that Disney might explore a sale to Apple Inc AAPL.O, noting, "We never comment on acquisitions or divestitures or whatever. You can quickly get into a lot of trouble there -- and I don't want to leave this job and end up in jail."

Iger left the stage to a standing ovation, according to one person who attended the session.

FOCUS-At Disney, Iger confronts succession problem he helped create

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in surprise move to boost growth

Disney shares drop as streaming costs drag on earnings

TIMELINE-Disney's Bob Iger returns to lead post-pandemic revamp

Disney's media sales boss to exit in Iger shake-up

BREAKINGVIEWS-Disney offers an Iger solution to an Iger problem

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Dawn.Chmielewski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.