DIS

Disney cancels exclusive Disney+ streaming deal with Israel's YES

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

JERUSALEM, June 28 (Reuters) - Israel's Competition Authority said on Tuesday it closed a case against Walt Disney DIS.N and Bezeq Israel Telecom's BEZQ.TA satellite TV unit YES after the companies agreed to cancel an exclusive streaming deal.

Disney Israel launched its Disney+ streaming service in Israel earlier this month and it had forged an exclusive deal with YES to offer the service rather than make deals as well with cable company HOT and internet-based TV operators.

The companies had applied for permission from the Competition Authority, which looked into the matter.

The agency said that on Monday, the companies withdrew their request for exclusivity.

"Disney has made it clear to the Commissioner that it is free to negotiate and enter into any agreement regarding the distribution of Disney+ broadcasts with competitors of YES," the authority said.

