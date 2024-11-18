Disney call buyer realizes 21% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $5.51 offer for 3,848 Disney (DIS) Feb-25 115 calls yesterday at 09:57ET when underlying shares were trading at $112.76. Shares closed at $115.08, and the calls at $6.67 for a mark-to-market profit of 21%, or $447K, on the $2120K outlay.
