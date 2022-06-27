Disney Board Meeting Places CEO Bob Chapek Under Spotlight

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Performance reviews can be anxiety-inducing for anyone. Especially when you've just stepped into the impossibly large shoes left by a beloved and successful predecessor.

That's essentially what Disney CEO Bob Chapek is facing this week, as Disney kicks off a two-day board meeting spanning Monday and Tuesday after a not-so-storybook start to Chapek's tenure. With his contract ending next February and yet to be renewed, the gathering comes at a critical juncture for the leader of the House of Mouse.

The Circle of Corporate Life

Chapek's run as CEO began in 2020, though his predecessor Bob Iger -- whose legendary fifteen-year stint saw Disney acquire Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Fox, as well as the uber-successful launch of streaming service Disney+ -- stayed on as Chair Emeritus until the start of this year. Which, coincidentally, kicked off a season of bumpy sailing.

In April, the company lost its long-held special tax status in Florida after Chapek -- at the behest and urging of employees -- publicly challenged Governor Ron DeSantis' controversial hard-right politics. The fallout of the high-profile clash fueled speculation Iger may reclaim his throne. And last month, Chapek unceremoniously fired top TV executive Peter Rice, who outsiders pegged as one of his few possible in-house replacements

That's all just a prelude to the ups and downs Chapek has faced in recent days:

The downs: Even as the city itself emerges from a strict Covid lockdown, Disney has opted to keep its Shanghai Disneyland park closed down as executives fear a contact-traced infection could lead to a strict and disruptive government-mandated closure, sources told The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile at the box office, Toy Story-spinoff Lightyear is threatening to become one of the year's first big bombs -- even as new Top Gun and Jurassic World installments have audiences flocking back to theaters.

The ups: Disney Wish, the company's latest cruise ship, is set for a christening celebration on Wednesday before a maiden voyage in July. The recent Star Wars show Obi-Wan Kenobi garnered the largest debut in Disney+ history, the company said, and this winter will see the theatrical release of two long-awaited sequels to billion-dollar Oscar-nominated hits -- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar 2: The Way of the Water.

Confidence, Man: Disney's board did grant Chapek a vote of confidence about three weeks ago, though it apparently isn't confident enough to renew his contract just yet. And recent reports from Fortune paints a changing culture in Disney that's roiling insiders -- one that favors quantity and quick profits over quality and building long-term fan loyalty. Don't expect fireworks out of this week's big meeting, though we wouldn't be half-surprised if Chapek broke into a stereotypical Disney villain musical number.







