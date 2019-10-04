Disney bans ads from Netflix ahead of streaming launch - WSJ

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N is banning advertising from Netflix Inc NFLX.O across its TV networks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Disney, which is set to launch its video streaming service "Disney+" on Nov. 12, told its employees earlier this year that it would not accept ads from any rival streaming services but later compromised with almost every service except Netflix, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/2MeHcLG)

Disney and Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

