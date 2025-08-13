Disney Banks on NFL Deal: Will ESPN's New Streaming Push Pay Off?

Disney DIS is betting big on the NFL to further bolster its sports streaming ambitions.



ESPN has signed a new multi-year deal with the NFL that runs through 2030. Under the agreement, ESPN will keep the rights to broadcast the NFL Draft and, starting in 2026, will also stream it on Disney+, Hulu and its upcoming direct-to-consumer platform. The deal adds out-of-market preseason games, a bundle with NFL+ Premium and more NFL content. As part of the deal, ESPN will take over NFL Network, RedZone and NFL Fantasy, while the NFL will receive a 10% ownership stake in ESPN.



ESPN's standalone service, which is set to for launch on Aug. 21, 2025, for $29.99 per month, will enter a crowded market competing with Amazon, Peacock and YouTube. By integrating NFL assets onto this platform and offering bundle options like the $39.99 ESPN-Fox package, Disney is creating a deeper value proposition for sports fans.



Financially, the potential is significant. Disney’s streaming segment delivered a $346 million operating profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, signaling improved efficiency and subscriber momentum. Adding NFL tentpoles, like the Draft, Monday Night Football enhancements and RedZone, opens the door to higher ad rates, premium sponsorships and interactive fan engagement through Multiview in the ESPN app, real-time stats and fantasy integration.



The NFL deal not only strengthens ESPN's competitive position but also signals Disney's commitment to building ESPN into a growth engine alongside its parks and entertainment business. The payoff will hinge on subscriber uptake, ad monetization and Disney’s ability to leverage the NFL’s unmatched audience to drive sustained streaming momentum.

Disney Faces Stronger Rivals in Sports Streaming Race

FuboTV FUBO stands out as a sports-first live TV streamer, offering NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, MLS, and top European soccer with features like multi-view, cloud DVR and live stats. Backed by Disney’s $220 million equity stake and $145 million loan, FuboTV gains the scale to reach millions more viewers. With its immersive sports experience and focused audience targeting, FuboTV remains a leading choice for dedicated sports fans.



Comcast CMCSA challenges Disney through NBCUniversal studios, Peacock streaming and Universal theme parks. Comcast’s upcoming Epic Universe in Orlando — featuring Super Nintendo World and Harry Potter attractions — directly targets Disney’s park dominance. Comcast’s diversified portfolio — spanning broadband, wireless, and content — drives resilience, while growth in high-speed internet users, wireless expansion, and strong Peacock ad-supported adoption position Comcast for sustained competitive strength.

DIS’ Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

DIS shares have gained 2.1% in the year-to-date period, underperforming both the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 6.3% and the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s return of 4.7%.

DIS’s YTD Price Performance



From a valuation standpoint, DIS stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio of 17.78X compared with the industry’s 19.66X. DIS has a Value Score of B.

DIS’s Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Disney’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.85 per share, up by 1.2% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 17.71% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



DIS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

