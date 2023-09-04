News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

Disney asks Spectrum customers to switch to Hulu+ amid Charter dispute

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

September 04, 2023 — 11:16 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik and Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N on Monday said it is hopeful that Charter Communications CHTR.O will be ready to have more conversations to reach a distribution deal that will restore access to Disney's content and urged Spectrum customers to switch to Hulu's live service to access channels blacked out on Charter.

Disney and Charter are locked in a spat over a distribution agreement after Disney pulled several channels, including ESPN off Charter's Spectrum cable service last week in the middle of U.S. Open tennis coverage and other live sporting events including college football.

Disney, which owns a majority stake in Hulu, asked Spectrum customers to sign up to Hulu+ Live TV, which has Disney's library of entertainment content, live channels, and ad supported access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

"Despite the ongoing dispute, consumers have many other choices—such as Hulu + Live TV—that allow them to enjoy the great programming for which Disney Entertainment is known," the company said in a statement.

Charter's dispute with Disney stems from the fee Disney charges for its content at a time when cable TV viewership is on the decline and streaming on the rise.

The cable operator, which serves more than 32 million customers in 41 states, has been paying about $2.2 billion in annual programming costs to Disney, excluding the impact of advertising revenue for both parties.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCulture
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
CHTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.