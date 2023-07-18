News & Insights

Markets
DIS

Disney approaches Indian court in Google in-app billing dispute - source

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 18, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Arpan Chaturvedi and Indranil Sarkar for Reuters ->

Adds background paragraph 2 onwards

NEW DELHI, July 18 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N has approached a state court in India in an ongoing legal challenge against Google's GOOGL.O in-app billing system, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

In May, India's competition watchdog started an inquiry into Google after some companies alleged the service fee the U.S. firm charges for in-app payments breaches an earlier antitrust directive.

Google, which counts India as a key growth market, had earlier said the service fee supports investments in Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free, and covers developer tools and analytic services.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru ; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.