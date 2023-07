NEW DELHI, July 18 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N has approached a state court in India in an ongoing legal challenge against Google's GOOGL.O in-app billing system, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.