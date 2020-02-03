Disney, Apple, and Comcast Are All in the Streaming Wars Now. Here's Why That Hasn't Hurt Netflix Stock.

Despite the launch of Disney+ and streaming offerings from Apple and NBCUniversal, Netflix’s market share -- and stock -- remains solid, an Imperial Capital analyst says.

Imperial Capital analyst notes that internet media consumption is rising, “so market share at this point is not a zero-sum game.”

Netflix stock has had a lid on it for most of the past year, as investors fretted over the prospect of increasing competition in the market that it pioneered. What used to essentially be Netflix alone verus cable and satellite TV has quickly become a much more crowded market of direct-to-consumer streaming services.

Shares of Netflix (ticker: NFLX) lagged behind the market in 2019, rising 20.9%, while the S&P 500 returned 31.5%, including dividends.

The old guard of media—Walt Disney (DIS), AT&T’s (T) WarnerMedia, and Comcast’s (CMCSA) NBCUniversal—are all taking Netflix on at its own game, introducing splashy new streaming services by the middle of this year.

The first major new entrant came late last year with Disney+, which made its debut on Nov. 12. The new offering will include new and library content from the entertainment giant’s most popular franchises including Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and more. Ten million people signed up on the first day alone, Disney said. Its stock jumped higher on the streaming strategy in 2019, returning 33.5%.

Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV+ also launched in November. HBO Max and Peacock will join the streaming party starting this spring. But so far, Netflix stock has more than weathered the coming to market of its shiny new competitors.

“What has ensued in the dichotomy between Disney+ and NFLX is the exact inverse of what we would characterize as ‘Street groupthink’ going in to the launch of Disney+,” Imperial Capital analyst David Miller wrote on Monday. “Which was that Disney+ was going to ‘take share’ from NFLX, and force NFLX to lower its prices, thereby forcing analysts to lower out-year estimates.”

In fact, the worry and the hype preceded the reality. Since Disney+ launched, Disney stock has ticked about 2% higher and Netflix has soared over 22%. The S&P 500 is up close to 5% in that time. And that is despite a mixed fourth-quarter earnings and first-quarter guidance from Netflix on Jan. 21, which sent the stock down 3% the following day.

Even before greater competition began appearing in the U.S., Netflix’s growth story has increasingly been on the international front. The company added over 25 million international subscribers in 2019, versus just 2.6 million domestically. Its latest results and new streaming offerings in the U.S. haven’t done anything to shake that.

And as for the U.S., Miller doesn’t believe consumers have to choose one service over another anyway: “Internet media consumption, based on our research, is rising at a CAGR of 55%, and so market share at this point is not a zero-sum game,” he wrote.

Miller has an Outperform rating and $446 price target on Netflix stock, which was up 3.4% on Monday morning, to about $357. The S&P 500 index was 0.7% higher.

