Disney+ and ESPN+ Launched on Comcast's Xfinity

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is becoming even more of a presence on the home entertainment market. On Monday, fellow entertainment giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced that it has begun rolling out the Disney+ and ESPN+ video streaming services on two platforms that support its Xfinity subscription services, X1 and Flex.

According to Comcast, this means that within days of the relatively fast launch, "tens of millions" of its customers will be able to access Disney+ and/or ESPN+ through their Xfinity hardware.

Comcast quoted Rebecca Heap, senior vice president of video and entertainment at Comcast Cable, as saying that with this move, "our X1 and Flex customers will now be able to enjoy all the best entertainment from today's most popular streaming services on one device that makes it easy for them to find their favorite programming, or discover something new."

Comcast has not disclosed the financial terms of its deal with Disney.

In particular, the latter company's Disney+ has been a runaway hit, thanks in no small measure to the inclusion of titles from its durably popular Marvel and Star Wars brands. Earlier this month, Disney announced that the streaming service had notched its 100 millionth subscriber, which is impressive for an offering that was launched barely over one year ago.

Although we don't know the financials involved, the deal still feels like a win-win for both Comcast and Disney. With Disney+, Comcast puts a compelling streamer at its customers' fingertips (ESPN+ is more of a niche product), while Disney gets a place on a very popular set of platforms.

Despite that, neither stock outperformed on Monday. Like the S&P 500 index, Comcast basically traded sideways. Disney shares fell by 0.6%.

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Eric Volkman owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

