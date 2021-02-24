Disney Adds Star In Select Markets

(RTTNews) - Entertainment company Walt Disney Co.'s exclusive streaming service Disney+ has added more content with the addition of the Star brand which launched today on the platform across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Europe.

Disney+ with Star also launched today in Singapore, the first market to launch with the new general entertainment brand.

Star has its own dedicated brand page featuring general entertainment movies, television, documentaries, among others, along with Star-branded exclusive originals and local productions being created for the service.

Among the Star offering are a range of titles for everyone and every mood, including fan-favorite TV series like Grey's Anatomy, 24, The X-Files, Lost and Family Guy. FX's innovative comedy Atlanta by Donald Glover, ABC's comedy series black-ish, feminist comedy Dollface arealso now available for subscribers to watch.

Star will also carry award-winning movies like The Favourite and The Grand Budapest Hotel, along with classics such as Pretty Woman, Die Hard 2, The Devil Wears Prada, and Moulin Rouge, all now streaming from Star on Disney+.

The addition of Star is expected to bring an array of high-quality movies and series for families, older teens, and adults. It will also include locally produced Originals in regions where available.

Disney+ with Star will continue its global rollout in new markets later this year with Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea. The general entertainment offering will launch in Latin America as a separate streaming service, Star+.

Disney+ already provides content from brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Disney+ is currently available in 58 countries across North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.