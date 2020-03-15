Disney+ Added "Frozen 2" Today, 3 Months Ahead of Schedule

The Disney+ streaming service was originally expected to add hit movie Frozen 2 in June. That would be a typical release window for streaming access, following a theatrical premiere just before Thanksgiving and the DVD and Blu-ray release near the end of February.

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has compressed the release schedule for Frozen 2 considerably, moving it onto Disney+ on March 15. That's three full months ahead of the original plan.

Image source: Disney.

What's new?

Disney is "surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period," according to Disney's press release.

"Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers," said Disney CEO Bob Chapek. That's Disney's way of talking about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, without using scary language like "virus" and "disease."

The movie is available on Disney+ in America today. Availability to subscribers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands will follow on Tuesday, March 17. That's nearly the service's entire global footprint so far, to be followed by at least eight additional markets in Western Europe on March 24.

Frozen 2 collected $1.45 billion in global box office receipts during its theatrical run, making it an extremely valuable Disney asset. Whether or not the rushed release is a success, Disney will learn important lessons from this advanced experiment in release window compression.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Anders Bylund owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short April 2020 $135 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.