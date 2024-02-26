Disney activist Blackwells demands AI strategy to boost shares

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N shareholder Blackwells Capital is calling for it come up with an artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, saying that this could lift the U.S. media and entertainment giant's stock price by as much as 129%.

Blackwells is one of two activist investors pushing for board seats at Disney. While it has largely backed Disney CEO Bob Iger's leadership, it has recently laid out potential changes, including a possible breakup and spinning off its park and hotel assets into a real estate investment trust.

"Disney must produce an artificial intelligence strategy, and share elements of that strategy with its shareholders," Blackwells said in a presentation seen by Reuters on Monday.

A Disney spokesperson declined an immediate comment.

Since the beginning of 2023, the largest technology companies have added more than $5.2 trillion to their cumulative market values after announcing major AI initiatives, Blackwells said, adding that Disney can do more if it adopts and preaches the "technology native stack and mindset."

Blackwells, which is pushing to win three board seats at Disney, said its share price could potentially rise $246.96 from its current level of $107.74, the presentation forecast.

"Artificial intelligences' impact on Disney – is at minimum – comparable to its impact at large tech companies," Blackwells said. "Disney’s potential in the AI and spatial computing spaces cannot be understated," it added.

Blackwells also suggested that Disney hire a corporate chief technology officer to focus on technology transformation.

Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management is also campaigning for board representation at Disney, asking investors to elect its two director candidates.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 233 2138; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.