Disney: The One Stock I Am Buying and Holding Forever

In this video, I talk about three reasons Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a must-buy and a stock to own forever. With the parks reopening at close to full capacity, you can expect a great third quarter from Disney. And that's what makes it one of the best stocks to buy right now, in my opinion. Disney also ranks third in the top 100 most powerful brands in 2020 and fifth on the list of most loved brands.

Better than before

Disney's revenue is already at higher levels than before COVID-19. This year's second-quarter revenue came in at $15.61 billion, which is 4.6% higher than Q2 revenue in 2019, which was $14.92 billion.

With summer around the corner, we can expect Disney's parks to be full almost every day. That will translate into very strong Q3 numbers. But it's no secret that Disney vacations become increasingly expensive each year. According to a new Insider poll, people who make less than $75,000 per year are the most likely to consider visiting Disney destinations, and people with a yearly income between $150,000 and $199,999 were the least interested. So there's fear of Disney pricing out their most loyal fans. As of now, there are no signs of this happening but it's something to consider. And as we exit the pandemic, wouldn't it be better to lower prices to attract more fans?

Disney's content

Disney+ is the obvious reason Disney faired well during the pandemic. The streaming platform has reached 100 million subscribers in record time, and for each new country it enters, Disney+ attracts new subscribers.

This quarter, Disney+ made several popular titles available to subscribers. According to some analysts, nearly 700,000 households paid for the privilege to stream Cruella. And more recently, Loki, the third Marvel original series to be released on the platform, scored the highest in first-day viewership, with an estimated 890,000 households tuning in.

Now that theaters are reopening Disney also has some great movies coming out on the big screen. To give you a sense of how popular Disney's movies are, in 2019, six of the highest-grossing films were Disney movies. 2020 was an off-year but in 2021, Disney already has two movies in the top five. You can expect the next installments of Marvel movies to top the charts as well.

Data is king

With the great mix between parks, Disney+, movies, and merch, Disney now has a ton of data it can work with. It can see what's the most popular show on Disney+ and release merch specifically for that. If a TV show becomes a fan favorite over the long term, Disney can make a movie. And if it stays relevant for long enough, Disney could include it in one of its parks. As we move toward more virtual and immersive experiences, Disney will most likely be able to adapt and create accordingly. The possibilities are endless. And that's what makes Disney a stock you must own forever.

Watch the video below for the full insights.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 21, 2021. The video was published on June 22, 2021.

