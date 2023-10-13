Dismal Supply-Chain Sales Hurt Domino's (DPZ) Q3 Results

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ third-quarter fiscal 2023 top line was hurt by dismal supply chain and U.S. company-owned stores revenues. However, the company’s top line increased year over year, driven by unrealized gain related to the remeasurement of DPZ’s investment in DPC Dash as well as favorable tax impact.



DPZ reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same.

Dismal Supply-Chain Revenues Continue to Hurt

Revenues of $1,027.4 million missed the consensus mark of $1,052 million and dipped 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. The downside can be attributed to lower revenues from the supply chain and U.S. company-owned stores.

In third-quarter fiscal 2023, supply-chain revenues came in at $618.1 million, down 4.3% year over year. Our model predicted supply chain revenues to decline 3.3% year over year. This bleak performance was mainly caused by a decline in market basket pricing to stores and reduced order volumes. In the third quarter of 2023, DPZ experienced a 1.7% decrease in market basket pricing to stores compared with third-quarter fiscal 2022 levels.

On the other hand, U.S. company-owned stores revenues came in at $86.3 million, down 23.2% year over year, owing to refranchising of 114 U.S. company-owned stores in Arizona and Utah.

Domino's Pizza Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Domino's Pizza Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Domino's Pizza Inc Quote

Outlook

Considering the actual results for the first three fiscal quarters of 2023 and the company's projections for the remaining period, management anticipates that 2023 global net store growth will align with or slightly fall below the lower end of 5-7% two to three-year outlook band. Furthermore, DPZ foresees its 2023 global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, to trend slightly below the midpoint of its two to three-year outlook range of 4-8%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Domino's currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry are:



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 724.8%, on average. Shares of ANF have surged 285.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s 2023 sales and EPS implies increases of 10% and 1,644%, respectively, from year-ago levels.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35%, on average. The stock has gained 28.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests rises of 19.2% and 13%, respectively, from year-ago numbers.



Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average. Shares of YUM have improved 6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YUM’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 5.9% and 15.1%, respectively, from year-ago figures.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.