Dismal Power Brands Sales to Hurt Mattel (MAT) Q2 Earnings

Mattel, Inc. MAT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.33%.



Q2 Estimates



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter is pegged at a loss of 37 cents, compared with a loss of 25 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Over the past seven days, the estimates have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $664.3 million, suggesting a decline of 22.8% from prior-year quarter.



Factors to Note



The company’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect dismal performance of the company’s Power Brands. Supply chain disruption owing to the pandemic has been a major cause of concern.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Power Brands revenues is pegged at $466 million, reflecting a decline of 20.2%. Moreover, revenues for Power Brands Barbie, Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends Brand, and Hot Wheels are likely to witness decline of 15.5%, 29.3% and 2.8% year over year to $158 million, $157 million and $175 million, respectively. Moreover, softness in North America sales might to have persisted in the quarter to be reported.



High costs and stiff competition from an array of alternative modes of entertainment including video games, MP3 players, tablets, smartphones and other electronic devices are likely to have weighed on the second-quarter performance.

Mattel, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Mattel, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Mattel, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Mattel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Mattel has an Earnings ESP of +3.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates



Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



Electronic Arts Inc. EA has an Earnings ESP of +27.86% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Eldorado Resorts, Inc. ERI has an Earnings ESP of +23.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



PlayAGS, Inc. AGS has an Earnings ESP of +4.36% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.