Dismal Pool Construction & Renovations to Hurt Pool Corp's Q3 Results

Pool Corporation POOL is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 24, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.63%.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.15 per share, which indicates a decline of 10% from $3.50 registered in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.41 billion, suggesting a decline of 4.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Let us analyze the factors that are likely to have made an impact this earnings season.

Factors at Play

Pool Corp’s third-quarter results are likely to be negatively impacted by lower sales volume courtesy of reduced pool construction and deferred discretionary replacement activities. This and the continuation of economic uncertainty put more pressure on new pool starts. The challenging economic environment in Europe is expected to continue being a drag on the company’s international sales. On the other hand, the decline in renovations is likely to have hurt the top line in third-quarter 2024.



Pool Corp has been witnessing increased expenses lately. Inflationary cost increases in facilities, freight, insurance, IT, advertising and marketing are likely to have driven the expenses. Cost inflation, particularly in base wages, healthcare costs and rent and facility costs are likely to have increased expenses. The company has been seeing deflationary pressure on chemicals, with prices for key chemical products, particularly trichlor, continuing to fall. This is likely to have hurt margins and revenues in the chemicals segment.



POOL’s commitment to digital innovation, including the POOL360 water test tool, allows the company to differentiate itself in a competitive market. This initiative not only drives operational improvements but also provides a better customer experience that helps dealers manage their businesses more effectively. The company’s POOL360 effort is likely to have aided its performance in third-quarter 2024.

Pool Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Pool Corporation price-eps-surprise | Pool Corporation Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pool this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Pool currently has an Earnings ESP of -3.23% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CHH is expected to have registered a 5% increase year over year in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 3.4%.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



LVS’ earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have increased 1.8% year over year. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 2.1%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



MAR’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have increased 9.5% year over year. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 16.9%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pool Corporation (POOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.