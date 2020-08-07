Dismal Occupancy to Hurt Marriott's (MAR) Earnings in Q2

Marriott International, Inc. MAR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 10, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69.1%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 44 cents, against earnings of $1.56 reported in the prior-year quarter. Over the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been stable The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1,398 million, suggesting a decline of 73.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

Marriot’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company is likely to witness a sharp decline in RevPAR and occupancy rate.



Although the company is witnessing steady recovery in the U.S. and China markets, RevPAR and occupancy rate is still well below the pre-pandemic era. Per the reports, occupancy rates in China have increased from a low of 7% in February to approximately 40% in late May, while occupancy rates in the United States have crossed the 20% threshold. Earlier in April, the company had an occupancy rate of about 12% in North America, out of which 16% of hotels were temporarily closed. Even though the occupancy rates are improving, CEO Arne Sorenson stated that it might take a while for the company to reach its 2019 global occupancy levels of 71%.



Dismal RevPAR in Europe, Caribbean and Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results. Moreover, increase in expenses is likely to have negatively impacted the company’s second-quarter performance.



Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for franchise fees is likely to decline 71.8% to $148 million, while the same for base management fees is expected to slump 80.3% to $61 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Marriott this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Marriott has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of +0.52%.



Marriott has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of +0.52%.

