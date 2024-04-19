Dismal Delivery Count to Limit Tesla's (TSLA) Q1 Earnings

Tesla TSLA is set to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 23, after the closing bell. The results will primarily center around the company’s vehicle deliveries and profit margins. Weak first-quarter deliveries are expected to have been a spoiler.

Tesla surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters for as many misses, the average negative surprise being 0.40%. Before we delve into the factors that are set to shape its upcoming results, here’s a snapshot of its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report.

(Also read: Tesla's Q1 Earnings Likely to Disappoint: Here's Why)

Q4 Highlights

The electric vehicle (EV) titan came up with disappointing fourth-quarter 2023 results, missing both earnings and revenue estimates. Fourth-quarter earnings per share of 71 cents fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents and also declined from the year-ago figure of $1.19. Total revenues of $25.17 billion also lagged the consensus mark of $25.94 billion but inched up 3% year over year.

Tesla’s fourth-quarter production totaled 494,989 units (476,777 Model 3/Y and 18,212 other models), up 13% year over year. The company delivered 484,507 vehicles, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 20%. The Model 3/Y registered deliveries of 461,538 vehicles, marking year-over-year growth of 19%. However, automotive gross margin came in at 18.8%, down from 25.9% reported in fourth-quarter 2022. Tesla’s operating margin declined 964 basis points year over year to 7.6%.

Tesla had cash/cash equivalents/investments of $29.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $22.2 billion on Dec 31, 2022. Long-term debt and finance leases, net of the current portion, totaled $2.8 billion, up from $1.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

Diminishing Demand & Narrowing Margins to Hurt Q1 Results

Tesla reported 386,810 deliveries for the first quarter of 2024. The delivery numbers contracted 20.1% and 8.5% on a sequential and year-over-year basis, respectively. This was the first year-over-year decrease in quarterly deliveries since 2020. The drop was attributed to the early stages of the production ramp-up of its revamped Model 3 at the Fremont factory, as well as plant closures from shipping delays due to the Red Sea conflict and an arson attack at Gigafactory Berlin that caused a weeklong production halt at the German facility.

The deliveries missed our model projection of 439,292 units. Tesla’s models 3 and Y are the company’s most successful EVs, accounting for most of its sales. For the quarter, Tesla delivered 369,783 of those, lagging our forecast of 413,323 units.

Price reductions and incentives appear to have had a minimal effect on boosting sales but they might have put pressure on gross margins. High costs of raw materials and logistical constraints are expected to have an adverse impact on overall results. We project the cost of automotive sales to rise more than 8% year over year to around $16.6 billion. We expect gross profit from automotive sales to decline 7.9% year over year. Total automotive gross margin is projected at 18.6%, significantly down from 21.1% recorded in the year-ago period and 18.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Overall Earnings & Revenue Projections

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tesla as it doesn’t have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a favorable Zacks Rank. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share, indicating a contraction of 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus mark for EPS has moved south by a penny over the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.17 billion for sales indicates a 4.9% drop on a year-over-year basis.

