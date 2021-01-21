DishLATINO Launches Cine & Entretenimiento Pack For Spanish-language Entertainment - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DishLATINO, a subsidiary of Dish Network Corp. (DISH), said Thursday it has launched the Cine & Entretenimiento Pack. The new channel pack, which offers Spanish-language movies and entertainment, can be added to subscribers' programming for $5 per month.

The Cine & Entretenimiento Pack includes access to A3 Cine, A3Series, Cinema Dinamita, Hola TV, Star HD, Starz Encore en Español, and Tarima.

A3 Cine is the first and only channel that is entirely dedicated to movies from Spain, featuring acclaimed actors, directors and producers.

A3Series is a premiere Spanish-language channel featuring original high-quality content by one of the largest producers of series in the world, Atresmedia, alongside additional content from GloboTV.

Cinema Dinamita features top Mexican movies from the 80s, 90s and 2000s, while Hola TV features the best of ¡HOLA! Magazine reimagined for television.

The Star HD channel delivers Spanish series and entertainment produced by TVE, and includes series such as "Isabel," "Los Misterios de Laura" and "El Ministerio del Tiempo".

Starz Encore en Español brings viewers the best movies from Spain, Latin America and Hollywood, all in Spanish.

Tarima is a channel with 24 hours of Spanish concerts. It delivers exclusive content covering all major Latin music genres, with the support of major record labels like Universal Music Group, Sony Music Latin and Warner Music Group.

