DISH

DISH TV Reaches Multi-year Carriage Deal With Sinclair

(RTTNews) - DISH Network Corporation and Sinclair Broadcast Group have reached a multi-year carriage agreement. As a result, Sinclair's 144 local stations will remain on DISH TV. Tennis Channel will remain available on DISH TV and SLING TV.

Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV, said: "Both sides have been committed to keeping our customers top of mind and not putting them in the middle of our negotiations. After several contract extensions, we have arrived at a fair agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers."

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news.

