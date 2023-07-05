Dish TV India (LSE:DTVL) Price Target Decreased by 14.26% to 0.17

The average one-year price target for Dish TV India (LSE:DTVL) has been revised to 0.17 / share. This is an decrease of 14.26% from the prior estimate of 0.19 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.17 to a high of 0.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.19% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dish TV India. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTVL is 0.01%, a decrease of 49.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 295K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tucker Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

