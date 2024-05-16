News & Insights

Dish TV, Hughes Network Launch Bundled Service Offering For Rural America

May 16, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, EchoStar Corp.'s (SATS) subsidiaries DISH Network and Hughes Network Systems announced a new bundled service offering to provide video services, along with high-speed internet across rural homes in America.

The latest service, powered by satellite Jupiter 3, will provide a discount of $5 per service to new customers.

Currently, EchoStar's stock is trading at $17.20, down 1.43 percent on the Nasdaq.

