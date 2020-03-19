DISH To Further Enhance AT&T's Wireless Networks - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - In response to the COVID-19 crisis, DISH Network Corp. (DISH) is providing 20 MHz of AWS-4 (Band 66) and all of its 700 MHz spectrum to AT&T at no cost for two months. Earlier, DISH began lending its complete 600 MHz portfolio of spectrum to T-Mobile.

Jeff Blum, DISH SVP of public policy and government affairs, stated: "Enhancing our nation's wireless networks helps give Americans the bandwidth they need to work, learn, and check-in on loved ones, and is especially crucial for those customers without access to other sources of broadband."

